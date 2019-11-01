Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) & PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Critical Comparison

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and PowerFleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Napco Security Technologies 11.88% 18.39% 15.23% PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Napco Security Technologies and PowerFleet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Napco Security Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 PowerFleet 0 0 1 0 3.00

Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $29.83, indicating a potential downside of 1.75%. PowerFleet has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.70%. Given PowerFleet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than Napco Security Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and PowerFleet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Napco Security Technologies $102.93 million 5.45 $12.22 million $0.66 46.00 PowerFleet $53.06 million 2.06 -$5.81 million ($0.22) -26.91

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Napco Security Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats PowerFleet on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

PowerFleet Company Profile

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.