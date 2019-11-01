National Bank Financial Weighs in on Equitable Group Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Equitable Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s FY2019 earnings at $12.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$98.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of EQB opened at C$113.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$106.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$85.67. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$57.85 and a 12 month high of C$117.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$3.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$121.41 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.11, for a total value of C$768,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,816,382.89. Also, Director Kimberly Kukulowicz sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.18, for a total transaction of C$317,971.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,063 shares in the company, valued at C$106,491.34. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,424 shares of company stock worth $1,715,191.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

