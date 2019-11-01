National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $345-375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.43 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.90. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $50.87.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.95 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.63%.

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,025,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $527,115. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

