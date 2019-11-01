National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.83-2.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.87. National Retail Properties also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.74-2.77 EPS.

Shares of NNN traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,419. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.14%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 76.87%.

NNN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.29.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,329.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

