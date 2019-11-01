Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Acquired by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Navient worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Navient by 100.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 267,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 134,042 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Navient by 4.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Navient by 9.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.16. Navient Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Navient from $15.75 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

