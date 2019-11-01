NCC Group (LON:NCC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $173.96

Shares of NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $173.96 and traded as high as $193.00. NCC Group shares last traded at $187.92, with a volume of 94,240 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on NCC Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $522.90 million and a P/E ratio of 39.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 181.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 173.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

NCC Group Company Profile (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

