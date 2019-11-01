Nebulas (NAS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.74 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00006436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, Gate.io, LBank and BCEX. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $30.57 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 37.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nebulas

Nebulas is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 105,255,854 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Allcoin, Neraex, LBank, Huobi, BCEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

