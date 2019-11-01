Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

NTRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group lowered Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neurotrope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NTRP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 6,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,863. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. Neurotrope has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Neurotrope will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neurotrope by 46.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurotrope by 144.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 35,464 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurotrope by 45.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurotrope by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 229,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurotrope by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 47,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

