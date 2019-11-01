New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

New Dimension Resources Ltd. (CVE:NDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 275200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

New Dimension Resources Company Profile (CVE:NDR)

New Dimension Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Las Calandrias, Los Cisnes, and Sierra Blanca gold-silver projects covering an area of 86,000 hectares located in Santa Cruz province, Argentina.

