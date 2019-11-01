New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

NYCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $13.00 target price on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 50,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,390,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,987. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

