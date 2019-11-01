New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.68. 207,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $260.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

