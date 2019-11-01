New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 97,600 Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 97,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,639,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,096,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Etsy by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,241,000 after buying an additional 204,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Etsy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.11.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $293,314.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $259,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $869,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,792. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

