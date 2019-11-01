New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.13 Million Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,691.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $27,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,335 shares of company stock valued at $222,805. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.28.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $19.30 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.84.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

