New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Regal Beloit worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

RBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on Regal Beloit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $87.31.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $873.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

