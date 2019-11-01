New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,600 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 298,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 733,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 70,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

