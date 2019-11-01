New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Murphy Oil worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 440,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 60,054 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $25,187.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.47.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

