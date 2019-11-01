New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Tech Data worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tech Data during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Tech Data by 49.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Tech Data during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tech Data during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $157,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,943. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TECD opened at $121.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.40. Tech Data Corp has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

