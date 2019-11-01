NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stake Cut by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $41,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,143,000 after purchasing an additional 740,059 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,866,878,000 after purchasing an additional 573,923 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,437,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after purchasing an additional 550,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20,386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,594,000 after purchasing an additional 433,814 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.15.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.71. 1,908,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.82. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $239.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $370,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

