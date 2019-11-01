NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NODK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,467. NI has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.65 million during the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 16.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NI by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NI by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NI by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NI by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

