Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises approximately 2.6% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $139.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 436,445 shares of company stock valued at $40,260,653. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.98.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

