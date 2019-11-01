Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,092 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after buying an additional 22,268,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,308 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.14. 368,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,219,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

