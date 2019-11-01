Ninepoint Partners LP Has $491,000 Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Ninepoint Partners LP lessened its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,873. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $104.88 and a one year high of $148.90.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.