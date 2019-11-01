Ninepoint Partners LP Reduces Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Ninepoint Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,084,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,095,000 after buying an additional 6,374,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4,454.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,907,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,269,000 after buying an additional 2,843,918 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 343.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,394,000 after buying an additional 2,565,789 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 56.5% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,261,000 after buying an additional 2,218,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $69,565,000.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 53,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,158. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $40.27.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $438.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.30 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

