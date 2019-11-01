Ninepoint Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ninepoint Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 0.4% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Waste Management by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162,829 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $68,294.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,894.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

