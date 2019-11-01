Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 203 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Ninepoint Partners LP cut its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 161,291 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,247 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.22. 2,657,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,724. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.42 and a 200 day moving average of $207.29. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.85.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.