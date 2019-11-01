Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,608,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,931 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1,412.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,020,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 953,037 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,371,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 855,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth $3,630,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $917.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.98.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 113.87% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $860.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBI shares. ValuEngine raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Pitney Bowes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pitney Bowes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

