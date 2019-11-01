NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.27-1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.31. NiSource also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.36-1.40 EPS.

NiSource stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 126,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,206. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.23. NiSource has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $931.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.83 million. NiSource had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NiSource from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NiSource from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.98.

In other news, EVP Violet Sistovaris sold 40,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $1,178,209.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,988.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,405 shares of company stock worth $1,632,670. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

