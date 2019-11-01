NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.38. NiSource also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.27-1.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NiSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded NiSource from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NiSource from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.98.

NYSE:NI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. 187,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,206. NiSource has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.83 million. NiSource had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,988.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Violet Sistovaris sold 40,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $1,178,209.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,405 shares of company stock worth $1,632,670. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

