Norish (LON:NSH) Trading Down 3.9%

Norish plc (LON:NSH) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.70 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 68.70 ($0.90), approximately 1,463 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 million and a P/E ratio of 13.00.

In other Norish news, insider Aidan Hughes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total transaction of £31,500 ($41,160.33).

About Norish (LON:NSH)

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, North West Cold Storage, South East Cold Storage, and Dairy Farming segments.

