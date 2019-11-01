Norman E. Jr. Snyder Acquires 250,000 Shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Stock

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) COO Norman E. Jr. Snyder purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

REED stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Reed’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million.

REED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 300.0% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 2,677,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Reed’s during the second quarter worth about $1,182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 696.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,893 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 289,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 600,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares in the last quarter.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

