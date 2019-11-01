Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,160,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 26,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 985,100 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,576,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 1,508,382 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,337,992.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 40.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $111,000.

Shares of NOG opened at $1.96 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

