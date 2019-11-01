Northland Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MGI. ValuEngine upgraded Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moneygram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Moneygram International from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

NASDAQ:MGI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,508,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. Moneygram International has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.71.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $323.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moneygram International will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 7.3% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 624,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the third quarter valued at $2,485,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the second quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

