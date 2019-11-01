Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.9% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.58. 31,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,667. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.81. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

