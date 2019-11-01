Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,625 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,407,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313,870 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,626,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,795,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,712,000 after acquiring an additional 145,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

NYSE BK traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $47.25. 2,777,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,004,830. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

