Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,510 Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,699,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3,379.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 869,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,203,000 after purchasing an additional 844,331 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,570,000 after purchasing an additional 831,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 16,060.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 714,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,625,000 after purchasing an additional 710,205 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,998,802.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $97,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,672,260 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Global Payments from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price objective on Global Payments and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.01. The company had a trading volume of 913,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $175.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

