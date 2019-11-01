Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Clorox by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 8,383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 216,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after buying an additional 213,695 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 500.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 102,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after buying an additional 85,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $146.79. 29,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,620. Clorox Co has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $520,321.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,796.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $1,137,432.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,184,312. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Clorox from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

