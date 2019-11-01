Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 168,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.94. 707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,218. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.97 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.37.

