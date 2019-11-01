Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,527,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,305,941,000 after buying an additional 4,944,487 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,018,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $183,902,000 after buying an additional 1,920,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,270,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,598,000 after buying an additional 20,983 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,003,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $104,513,000 after buying an additional 450,309 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,471,123 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,996,000 after buying an additional 76,246 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $28.08. 61,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,501. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

