Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 289 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $132.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

