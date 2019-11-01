NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 31% against the dollar. One NULS token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00004616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinBene, DragonEX and OKEx. NULS has a market capitalization of $31.59 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00217649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.01395740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029505 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00118330 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Bit-Z, OKEx, ChaoEX, QBTC, DragonEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

