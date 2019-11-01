NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $72.97 and last traded at $70.22, with a volume of 70323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.46.

The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUVA. BTIG Research set a $71.00 target price on shares of NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NuVasive to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.56.

About NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

