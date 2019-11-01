NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.33.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $96.70. The company has a market capitalization of $942.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Salontai sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $93,013.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,667,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 507,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,295,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 732,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,663,000 after buying an additional 50,505 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 101,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

