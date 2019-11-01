nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $559.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric updated its Q4 guidance to $0.42-0.46 EPS.

nVent Electric stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.30. 1,680,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.66. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $106,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

