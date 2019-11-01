NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $135.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.90.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.68. 3,482,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $453,755.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,738.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

