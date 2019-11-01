NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Trading Up 0.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $127.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors traded as high as $118.50 and last traded at $115.30, approximately 184,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,980,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.41.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NXPI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $453,755.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,738.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $5,085,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,070 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 39,931 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.01.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

