Oak Grove Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 5.6% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 91,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 182,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55,323 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Maxim Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,193 shares of company stock worth $712,206. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. 477,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,455. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

