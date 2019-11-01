Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $829,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Oak Grove Capital LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 25,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Honeywell International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 55,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.80.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.51. 1,519,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.00. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $178.47. The company has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.