Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 29,000 Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its position in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 406,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 50,672 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 51,279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritor stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. 35,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07. Meritor Inc has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.28.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Meritor had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 83.77%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $553,205.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

