Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $418,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,778,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12,911.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 16,610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,357 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,997. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.34.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $8,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,519 shares of company stock worth $9,408,464. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

