Ocean Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,396 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor comprises 1.6% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $180.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.15.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.11. 42,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,846. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day moving average is $154.72. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $180.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.37. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $148,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,444.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,368,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

